DMK boycotts TN Governor's address in the Assembly

Chennai, Jan 6 (IANS) The principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday boycotted Governor Banwarilal Purohit's customary address to the State Assembly in the New Year.

When Purohit began his address, the Leader of the Opposition and DMK President M.K. Stalin and other members of his party tried to raise various issues.

Stalin was denied chance to speak while Purohit tried to pacify him in vain.

Soon after, Stalin and his party members staged a walk out.

Later in a statement Stalin said the Governor's address is just a customary act in this government and will not have any impact in the state and hence DMK boycotted it. vj/skp/