DMK, Cong failed to protect TN women: Yogi

The senior BJP leader took on the DMK and Congress, saying if those parties returned to power, then women's security would go into jeopardy.

Chennai, March 31 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the DMK and Congress have failed to protect women's dignity in Tamil Nadu.

He was referring to the derogatory remarks made by former Union Minister and DMK leader A.Raja against Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and his mother that had moved the AIADMK leader to tears leading to FIR against Raja.

Only days before that DMK propaganda secretary Dindigul I. Leoni had made sexist remarks and body-shamed women at a campaign in Coimbatore.

Adityanath addressing a public rally for the NDA candidate of Coimbatore South, Vanathi Srinivasan, thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for their contribution of Rs 120 crore for Sree Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

He said that the vision of Prime minister Narendra Modi has always been for the development of Tamil Nadu, both industrially and economically.

The saffron clad monk said that the NDA government at the Centre has sanctioned a defence corridor in Tamil Nadu and added that if the BJP-AIADMK government returned to power, the state will receive more funds for development.

Adityanath said that the defence corridor sanctioned by the Government of India to Coimbatore would lead the city become self reliant (Atmanirbhar).

He offered prayers at the Puliakulam Ganesh temple before taking part in a 7-km long procession with the NDA candidate. One thousand two-wheelers accompanied the Adityanath-Srinivasan cavalcade.

