DMK-Congress alliance set to storm into power in Tamil Nadu

The CVoter Exit Poll for Times Now/ABP News shows that the DMK-led alliance is projected to secure 160 to 172 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) A post-poll survey shows that the DMK-Congress alliance will return to power in Tamil Nadu with a clear majority.

The ruling AIADMK-led alliance, of which BJP is also part, is expected to win 58 to 70 seats in Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the AIADMK-led alliance had emerged victorious on 134 seats while the DMK–led coalition managed to corner 98 seats. Smaller parties remain irrelevant in Tamil Nadu politics.

The exit poll shows that a combination of 10-year anti-incumbency factor and the absence of a charismatic successor to J Jayalalithaa are expected to lead to an electoral setback for the ruling AIADMK-led coalition.

In the first polls held after the death of Tamil Nadu political stalwarts Jayalalithaa and M. Karunanidhi, the southern state will witness the return of the DMK-Congress alliance.

The exit poll data show that the DMK and its alliance partners will witness a jump of 7.9 per cent vote share, from 38.8 per cent in 2016 to 46.7 per cent in 2021.

The vote share of the AIADMK-led alliance will drop by 8.7 per cent, from 43.7 per cent in 2016 to 35 per cent in 2021. Other outfits will continue to remain marginal players in the state.

Region-wise, the exit poll data project that the DMK and its alliance partners are expected to win 32 to 34 seats in Chola Nadu, where the AIADMK-led alliance is likely to get 7-9 seats.

In the Greater Chennai region, while the DMK-led alliance is expected to secure 11 to 13 seats, the ruling AIADMK coalition is projected to win 3-5 seats.

In the Kongu Nadu region in the west, the DMK and its alliance partners are projected to win 33 to 35 seats, while the AIADMK and its coalition partners are likely to emerge victorious on 17 to 19 seats.

In the Pallava Nadu region in north, the DMK and its alliance partners are projected to get 36 to 38 seats, while the AIADMK and its allies are expected to secure 8-10 seats.

In the Pandiya Nadu region in south, the DMK-led coalition is expected to win 33 to 35 seats, while the AIADMK-led alliance is expected to win 21 to 23 seats.

In the Puducherry region, the DMK and its alliance partners are projected to win 15 to 17 seats, while the AIADMK-led coalition is expected to win 2-4 seats.

