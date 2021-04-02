DMK, Congress cannot provide safety, dignity to women: PM Modi

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, while addressing a public rally in Madurai slammed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Congress saying these parties cannot guarantee the safety and dignity of women.



"Madurai teaches us important lessons on empowering Nari Shakti. We see it in the way women are worshipped and revered," PM Modi said.

"DMK and Congress will neither guarantee safety nor dignity. DMK tried to make peace-loving Madurai into the mafia because of complications in DMK's first family. They have not understood the ethos of Madurai, no wonder, leaders keep insulting women again and again," PM Modi added.

The Prime Minister further said Madurai is a city that never sleeps and keeps awake always, adding that he is sure Madurai has woken up to the political realities and will vote for development and progress that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) assures.

PM Modi said his government is assuring that more credit and more machinery for the textile sector will be available.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the recently-announced textile park scheme 'MITRA'.

"Our government is ensuring more credit and modern machinery for the textile sector. A mega-investment textile park scheme 'MITRA' has been announced in this year's budget. Seven textile parks will come up in the next three years," PM Modi said.

He is visiting Madurai on his election trail for the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)