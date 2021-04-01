DMK counters AIADMK with OPS comment on Vanniyar reservation

Chennai, April 1 (IANS) The DMK, which has been scurrying for cover ever since the social media took up the issue of party leader A. Raja's "derogatory" remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and his late mother, has now come out against the recent comments made by Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam through its social media activists.

Panneerselvam, better known as OPS in the political circles, had said in an interview with a local media house that the 10.5 per cent reservation for the Vanniyar community was provisional.

On Thursday, DMK social media handles stated that the reservation act clearly mentions that it could be revised after the caste-based Census comes out, which is expected in six months' time.

As the social media activists of the DMK made this viral, PMK founder and Vanniiyar leader S. Ramadoss had to issue a clarification in which he said, "I have spoken to Chief Minister Palaniswami and he has assured me that the reservation is permanent. The CM has also assured that after the caste-based Census, the reservation may be on the higher side."

Guru Virudhambigai, the daughter of the revered Vanniyar community leader late Kaduvetti Guru who is aligned with the DMK, told IANS, "I have had strong doubts that the reservation for Vanniyars is an eyewash and that the government is not serious in implementing this."

--IANS

