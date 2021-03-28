DMK does not respect women : Srinivasan

Chennai, March 28 (IANS) All India BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan has said that the DMK does not respect women and the recent statement by its leader A. Raja against Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and his mother, shows his disrespect towards women.

Vanathi, the NDA candidate from Coimbatore South Assembly seat led a protest march of women party activists at Coimbatore city and condemned the DMK leaders, saying that they have always disrespected women.