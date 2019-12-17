DMK files petition in SC against Citizenship (Amendment) Act

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the recently-enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

DMK President MK Stalin also protested against the amended citizenship law in Kanchipuram today.

Protests were also held by party leaders Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran in Chennai Collectorate and Chepauk, respectively.



DMK chief MK Stalin even termed the law as a direct assault on secularism, equality, and fraternity and slammed the AIADMK saying its stand is "completely exposed for its decision to support this immoral legislation".

DMK party leaders and cadre have been protesting against the citizenship law ever since it was passed in both Houses of the Parliament and received the assent of the President.

Protests have also erupted across the country over the new law.

The act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

