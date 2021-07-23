DMK government to convert Hosur into Silicon Valley: Minister

He said that the previous AIADMK government had shelved several projects mooted by the DMK government led by Chief Minister M.K. Karunanidhi, and claimed that there was a gap between the industry and the government during the previous regime.

Chennai, July 23 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister T. Mano Thangaraj on Friday said that the DMK government, under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would turn the state's Hosur into 'Silicon Valley'.

He said that many industries have left the state for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telengana and that the state government is on the role reversal of the same.

He said that the aim of the government is to turn Hosur into Silicon Valley and that the department would soon bring out a detailed project report to implement the proposal.

Thangaraj said that the government is focused on increasing 'Ease of Doing Business' to attract new ventures and youth start-ups, as also traditional business.

He said that the investors and industrialists had complained of a lack of clarity in the state and added that everything will change and there will be a single-window clearance.

"Wherever we go, industry heads say that there was no clarity on whom to approach. That will change now. The schemes that will be stalled or shelved would be revived now."

The minister was interacting with the representatives of the Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association (HOSTIA) and the Hosur Industrial Association (HIA).

--IANS

aal/vd