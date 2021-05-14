DMK government transfers 15 IPS officers

DGP Pratheep V Philip is transferred and posted as the Director of Tamil Nadu police academy while ADGP, Jayanth Murali is posted as head of the armed police unit in Chennai.

Chennai, May 14 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government on Friday transferred 15 IPS officers. This is the third time in a week the government has enforced the transfer of IPS officers after the DMK government assumed office on May 7.

Former Chennai City police commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has been posted as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Crime in Chennai. ADGP Abash Kumar will head the economics offences wing of the CID, while Inspector General of Police (IGP), R. Dhinakaran has been posted as the IGP of the Economic offences wing of the CID unit.

IGP, HM Jayaram, has been posted as the IGP of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board(TNUSRB) in Chennai while IGP J. Loganathan is posted as IGP of the armed forces unit.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, S. Rajendran has been posted as the DIG of the technical services in the existing vacancy. Superintendent of police (SP) Pa Murthy has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Crime and Traffic in Salem city. SP Senthil is posted as the Principal, Police training recruit school, Tuticorin.

SP, SS Mageshawaran has been transferred and posted as the SP of the Enforcement Unit in Madurai. SP, Ara Arulasaru is posted as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Law and Order in the DGP office.

P. Saravanan, Superintendent of Police is appointed as AIG, Administration in the police headquarters. C. Raja, Superintendent of Police is posted as SP of the commercial crimes investigation wing and SP TP Senthil Kumar has been posted as the SP of the crime against women and children in Chennai.

