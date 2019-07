Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 24 (ANI): Former Tirunelveli Mayor Uma Maheshwari, her husband and maid were allegedly hacked to death by unidentified persons at their residence near Melapalayam on Tuesday, police said.

Uma Maheswari was a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader.



Forensic team and dog squad have inspected the site for evidence collection.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway (ANI).