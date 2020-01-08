DMK leader Kanimozhi meets JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi met Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNSU) President Aishe Ghosh here in the varsity campus on Wednesday.



However, what transpired in the meeting is not known.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

According to sources in the Delhi Police, the investigation has revealed that some insiders and some outsiders were involved in the violence. (ANI)

