DMK leaders, cadres in high spirits as exit polls predict landslide win

This is the first assembly election the DMK has fought after the passing away of its towering leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Chennai, April 30 (IANS) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders and cadres are in high spirits after almost all the exit polls predicted a landslide for the party led front. The DMK has been out of power for the past ten years and the April 6 elections were a do or die battle for the party.

Duraimurugan, party state general secretary, told IANS: "Not only the exit polls, the feedback we got from the grassroots across the state has given us clear information that the DMK is coming back to power with a landslide. The results of the exit polls have added to this confidence. People of Tamil Nadu are ready for a change and the feedback we received is to oust the AIADMK regime from the soil of this great state."

While the Times Now-C-voter polls predicted 166 seats for the DMK and allies it gave the AIADMK and allies only 64 seats with the AMMK winning 1 seat, MNM 1 seat and others 2 seats.

India Today, Axis My India survey gave even more seats to the DMK front at 185 and the AIADMK and allies 46 seats. The AMMK got 2 seats in this poll while the MNM received 1 seat.

Republic TV, CNX in its exit poll gave 165 seats to the DMK and allies, while the AIADMK and allies were given 63 seats. The AMMK and its allies were given 5 seats by this poll while others got 1.

Today's Chanakya in its exit poll gave the DMK and its allies 175 seats while the AIADMK led front will get 57 seats.

With all the polls predicting a landslide victory, DMK leaders across the state are happy but party president MK Stalin has appealed to the cadres not to celebrate the election victory openly but in silence owing to the increasing Covid-19 cases in the state.

M Senthilanthan, DMK Kanyakumari district secretary, while speaking to IANS said, "We are really happy at the exit poll results but the party cadres and leaders were confident from Day 1 that the DMK front is winning the election with a huge majority."

--IANS

aal/bg