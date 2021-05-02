DMK-led alliance on course to victory in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 2 (ANI): The DMK-led alliance is poised to defeat the ruling AIADMK and form government in Tamil Nadu with the latest trends from the Election Commission showing that the DMK leading it on 121 seats on its own in the 234-member assembly.



AIADMK is leading on 80 seats and its ally BJP on three seats. Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), also an ally of AIADMK, is leading on six seats.

Congress, which is an ally of DMK is leading on 16 seats. Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam is leading only on one seat.

The single-phase Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held on April 6. The counting of votes began at 8 am today.

Adequate arrangements were made for counting of votes in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls which are the first such polls to be held in the absence of two towering leaders of the state and former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. The counting is taking place amid COVID-19 protocols. (ANI)

