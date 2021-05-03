DMK legislators to meet at Anna Arivalayam on Tuesday

The MLAs will formally elect M.K. Stalin as the party legislative party leader and will hand over the letter of support to the Tamil Nadu Governor Banwari Lal Purohit. The oath taking ceremony is likely to be held at Raj Bhavan on May 7, Friday without much fanfare.

Chennai, May 3 (IANS) DMK general secretary and senior leader Duraimurugan has said that the newly elected legislators will meet at the party headquarters "Anna Arvalayam" on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Stalin's son and DMK youth wing leader Udayanidhi Stalin is in all likelihood to be in the cabinet, sources in the DMK said. DMK sources also said that Udayanidhi may even be given the Deputy Chief minister's post.

When asked, the party general secretary, Duraimurugan said, "DMK is a democratic political party and Udayanidhi is an elected representative. Party will discuss this and then will decide."

Senior leaders will find a place in Stalin's cabinet and Congress will also be given representation. DMK leadership said that the Stalin led DMK government will be facing the first test in managing the Covid-19 pandemic with Tamil Nadu clocking more than 20,000 cases and 153 deaths on Sunday.

Stalin, who had performed exceedingly well as the Mayor of Chennai bringing in waste management and constructing flyovers across Chennai to ease out the traffic bottlenecks, is likely to bring in that acumen in the administration of Tamil Nadu.

The Chief minister is likely to hold the Home portfolio as well as the Information Technology and senior leaders will be given plum portfolios.

Duraimurugan while speaking to IANS said, "As I said earlier, the party will have a detailed discussion on all the possibilities including ministerial berths and will take a decision. Chief minister will have his prerogative to choose his cabinet members."

