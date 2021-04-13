DMK, MDMK oppose renaming of EVR Periyar Salai

Originally called the Poonamallee High Road, the highway was renamed as EVR Periyar Salai during the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government led by late Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR).

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) Opposition parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday condemned the renaming of the EVR Periyar Salai as the Grand Western Trunk Road.

E.V. Ramasamy (EVR), also known as Periyar, was the founder of rationalist movement Dravida Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu.

Condemning the change in the name of the road, DMK President M.K. Stalin asked when there is a caretaker (AIADMK) government in the state (Assembly elections were held on April 6), from where did the orders to change the name come?

He also asked whether the AIADMK government is so subservient to the Central government that it could change the name of the highway that was renamed by party founder MGR?

Demanding that the AIADMK caretaker government led by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami revoke the change, Stalin said if the government does not do that then after May 2, an official order would be issued.

Counting of votes polled on April 6 would be held on May 2.

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko also condemned the renaming of the EVR Periyar Salai as the Grand Western Trunk Road.

