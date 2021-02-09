DMK MP gives adjournment notice in LS over Sri Lankan Cabinet approval regarding Chinese energy project

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP D Ravikumar has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "Sri Lankan Cabinet approval regarding Chinese energy project in three islands off Jaffna peninsula that are barely 50 km from the Tamil Nadu coast."



The ongoing Budget session of Parliament has been continuously witnessing uproar over the Opposition's demand for separate discussion on the new farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting at several border points of the national capital since late November, demanding the withdrawal of the farm laws.

The Lok Sabha on Monday took up a discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha on February 10, sources told ANI.

When the House met after an adjournment on Monday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the House every year expresses its thanks to the President for his address to the joint sitting of two Houses and opposition members also agree that "healthy democratic traditions" should continue. (ANI)

