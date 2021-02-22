DMK MP questions Centre over hike in fuel prices, compares rates with neighbouring countries

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 22 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran on Monday hit out at the Centre over hile in fuel prices across the country and asked why the prices are so high as compared to neighboring countries.



The DMK demonstrated against a fuel price hike in Chennai's Valluvar Kottam area today.

"Every common man is paying tax, GST, cess etc, but the Central government is favouring only a few large corporations. When the prices are less in Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka, why are they on surge in India?" Maran during the protest.

Recalling Nirmala Sitharaman's (Union MInister) 2013 statement, he said: "In 2013, Nirmala ji said that due to petrol and diesel price hike, the government is burdening the common man. Now, she is finance minister and is casually throwing the ball at the state government," he added.

The prices of petrol and diesel have been increasing continuously for more than 10 days and in some states, the price of petrol has even crossed Rs 100 in some states. Opposition parties also held protests in different parts of the country over the rise of prices of diesel and petrol. (ANI)

