DMK nominates Kanimozhi NVN Somu, KRN Rajeshkumar for Rajya Sabha bypoll

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 14 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday nominated Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu and KRN Rajeshkumar as party candidates for Rajya Sabha bypoll from Tamil Nadu.



The announcement was made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin.

Dr Kanimozhi holds the position of secretary of DMK's state medical wing. She is the daughter of late Union Minister NVN Somu.

Rajeshkumar is the party's district in-charge of Namakkal (East).

Two Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu fell vacant after the resignations of AIADMK members R Vaithilingam and KP Munusamy as they contested the state assembly elections and became MLAs. The bypolls will be held on October 4.

The Election Commission had earlier this month announced bypolls for six Rajya Sabha seats across five states. These seats fell vacant due to the resignation or death of the sitting MP.

Voting for all seats is scheduled for October 4. The six Rajya Sabha seats include two in Tamil Nadu and one seat each in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Assam and Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)