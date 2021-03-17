DMK practices dynastic politics, AIADMK does not, says Palaniswami

"Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is a family party. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is not like that. If DMK comes to power, their family will indulge in corruption. Stalin is trying to promote corruption. He wants to tell lies and change people's minds. But, I believe that this aim will not work in this election," Palaniswami said while addressing an election rally in Naachiyar Koil in Thanjavur.Among the 173 names announced by DMK on March 12, were Udhayanidhi Stalin, the DMK president's son; Vetri Azhagan, grandson of veteran K Anbazhagan; and Dr Ezhilan, son of former State planning commission vice-president M Naganathan."Stalin says that he will win in all 234 seats but, I believe that he is daydreaming. Our AIADMK alliance is a strong alliance. Our alliance will win in huge numbers and form the next state government. People will give us a huge mandate this time," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said."Stalin constantly says my name in his campaign. I am happy that Stalin is giving me free advertising in his election campaign. He fears my name, I guess," said Palaniswami.Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Monday filed his nomination from the Kolathur constituency in Chennai for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls."Our alliance is an "alliance of victories" and we will win by a huge margin. Former MGR and Ammas government was a good government and they worked for people's welfare. Our AIADMK is expanding its wings with their blessings," said Tamil Nadu CM."Stalin says AIADMK will be wiped off after this election, but his assumption is wrong. Our alliance will get strong after this election. DMK will get over after this election," he said.Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.Ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has joined hands with Congress. This time actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's party Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) is also in the fray.In the last Assembly elections held in 2016, the DMK won 80, Congress won just eight, AIADMK won 134 seats, BJP was unable to win any seat and the rest were won by other parties and independent candidates.The opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led front, which includes the Congress, had won 37 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu in 2019. (ANI)