DMK responsible for price rise of essential commodities: BJP

Chennai, June 18 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party state president, L Murugan has said that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu is responsible for the rise in the prices of essential commodities and construction material, especially cement. In a statement issued here on Friday, the BJP leader called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take immediate steps to curb the rise in the prices of these commodities.

He said, "When people are suffering due to loss of jobs and livelihood, the price rise is a big burden on them. Increase in prices of cooking oil, cooking essentials, vegetables and construction material, especially cement, has turned into a major burden for the people affected by Covid-19."

Murugan said, "The DMK government is totally responsible for the rise in prices, within a month of the DMK under Stalin assuming office, the prices of essential commodities have shot up. The prices of construction material, especially cement, have gone up. The price of a bag of cement is now Rs 520, which was Rs 370 before the DMK came to power."

The Tamil Nadu BJP won four seats in the recent assembly elections as part of the AIADMK led alliance. The party is now actively involving itself in several public issues with the aim to gain a credible grassroots base in the years to come.

--IANS

aal/bg