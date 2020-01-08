DMK's Kanimozhi slams calls to boycott Deepika Padukone's movies

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): DMK lawmaker Kanimozhi on Wednesday slammed the calls on social media to boycott actor Deepika Padukone's movies after her visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

"I do not watch many Hindi movies, they're actually making people like me go and watch her movies and support her," said Kanimozhi on being asked about a social media campaign to boycott Padukone's movie.

Earlier in the day, Kanimozhi met Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNSU) President Aishe Ghosh here in the varsity campus. However, what transpired in the meeting is not known.The Bollywood actor's visit to the JNU campus has received both criticism and appreciation on social media as well as by the political parties.While BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said that the actor should have taken "proper cognisance of violence" at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus as her solidarity with Leftist organisations reflects her "one-sided thinking", Congress leader Ashok Chavan said there was nothing wrong in her visit to JNU.The actor on Tuesday had joined students protesting against the recent violence on the JNU campus.She was seen standing with students as the demonstrators raised the slogan of "Jai Bhim-Jai Bhim" and former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar gave a speech. She did not issue any statement nor did she address the students.Deepika was in the national capital to promote her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'.More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods late on Sunday night. (ANI)