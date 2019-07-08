DMK stages walk out in Lok Sabha over NEET

New Delhi: The DMK on Monday slammed the Centre for rejecting two resolutions passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly seeking exemption to state students from writing the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). DMK members walked out of the Lok Sabha when the government did not respond.

DMK's T.R. Balu raised the issue during Zero Hour, saying the Bills were adopted by the state Assembly but were rejected by the central government after 27 months.

"Are we ruled by the Centre? The Centre did not consider the value of the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly," Balu said amid uproar in the House over the political crisis in Karnataka.

Amid the din, Balu demanded a response from the government. When the government did not respond, the DMK members trooped out of the House. The Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed the resolutions in 2017.