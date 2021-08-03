DMK to woo PMK to consolidate position in north Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) The presence of PMK representatives during the centenary celebrations of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly even as its coalition partner AIADMK boycotted the event, has raised a few eyebrows in the state. The recent meeting of the PMK legislative party leader G.K. Mani with Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, and thanking him for the Government Order of 10.5 per cent reservation to Vanniyar community is also seen as a deft political move by the PMK which is a powerful political entity in north Tamil Nadu.

While both the AIADMK and the PMK have openly stated that their alliance is strong, the political under-currents suggest otherwise.

The DMK had won 43 of the 53 assembly seats in the 8 northern districts of Tamil Nadu and the party wants to further consolidate its position in these areas. With the rural body elections to the newly carved nine districts to be taking place before September 15, the DMK would like to have a political alliance with the PMK as the ruling party does not want to take any chances.

Even though 60 per cent of seats in rural elections are contested without political affliations, sources in the DMK told IANS that the party wants to consolidate its position as any reversals would mean a negative image for the government and the party.

AIADMK leader and party spokesperson, R. Vaithalingam told IANS, "The alliance between the AIADMK and PMK is rock solid and there is no question of PMK shifting stands. I don't think that such a move is coming up."

The PMK however is a political party which had tested its waters with both the fronts.

PMK youth wing leader and former Union minister Anbumani Ramadoss was expecting a berth in the Narendra Modi government in the recent expansion but it did not happen. There are thoughts in PMK that the AIADMK leadership, specifically O. Panneerselvam scuttled the chances as he was batting for his son, Raveendranath Kumar who is the floor leader of the AIADMK in the Lok Sabha to get a ministerial post. PMK leaders believe that if AIADMK had not pitched for its candidate, Anbumani Ramadoss would have definitely been part of the Union government.

A senior leader of the DMK on condition of anonymity told IANS, "We will take all the means to expand our strength and we don't want to lose any seat in the northern districts of Tamil Nadu in the local body elections. If the PMK is willing for an alliance, why can't we take it forward."

--IANS

aal/skp/