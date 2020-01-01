DMRC awards 1st civil contract for Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor

New Delhi [India], Jan 1 (ANI): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday awarded the first civil contract for the Tughlakabad-Aerocity corridor of its Phase 4 project.

"The first civil contract for the Tughlakabad - Aerocity corridor of Phase 4 has been awarded. This contract involves the construction of Metro viaduct from Sangam Vihar to Saket - G including four elevated Metro stations - Sangam Vihar, Khanpur-Devoli, Ambedkar Nagar and Saket-G," DMRC said in a tweet.



The highlight of this section will be a double-decker viaduct which will include the metro viaduct as well as an elevated six-lane flyover from Sangam Vihar to Ambedkar Nagar.

"After this stretch is completed, the Mehrauli Badarpur Road will be signal free from Sangam Vihar to Saket," DMRC said.

On March 8 last year, the Union Cabinet had approved three out of the six proposed corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase 4 project -- RK Ashram to Janakpuri West (25 stations), Tughlakabad to Aerocity (15 stations) and Maujpur to Mukundpur (six stations).

The three priority corridors consist of both underground (22.359 kilometres) and elevated (39.320 kilometres) sections.

The total length of these three corridors is 61.679 kilometres. (ANI)

