DMRC Phase-IV: SC tells Centre, AAP govt to bear land cost equally

"Rajasthan is bearing its own expenses," said a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

The court noted that there cannot be any delay with respect to the launch of the DMRC Phase IV project and said that the total land cost of Rs 2,447.19 crore should be released within three weeks.

The court also refused the Centre's proposal that high-level officials from the state government and the Centre can have a discussion on sharing the land cost, saying, "This is not the time for discussion, but this is the time to pass orders."

The court observed that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has not suffered any losses for the last five years and that it will not suffer losses in the future too. However, the court observed that Delhi Metro is the main mode of communication in the national capital and operational losses, if any, in the Phase IV project should be borne by the Delhi government. The top court said that the Delhi government should take care of the financial health of Delhi Metro and maintain it properly. The court also observed that the Delhi model is peculiar in nature where promoting public transport has a direct impact on the increasing menace of pollution.