Doc dances to woo Kerala tribal's to take Covid vax

Thiruvananthapuram, June 12 (IANS) The Attapadi areas where a sizeable tribal population lives in Palakkad district has been unwilling to get vaccinated against Covid-19, so a doctor went out of the way to encourage them -- he decided to dance and woo them to get the inoculation done.

Arun attached to the Agali health centre along with his staff have been trying their best to get the tribals convinced about the need for vaccination.