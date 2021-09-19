Doctor drowns after car gets stuck in railway underpass in TN's Pudukottai district

Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19 (ANI): A doctor drowned after the car she was driving got stuck in stagnant rainwater at a railway underpass near Thudaiyur in Pudukottai district.



The deceased identified as Doctor S Sathya along with her mother-in-law was travelling to her hometown in Thudaiyur from Hosur late on Friday when their car got stuck in the underpass.

As per reports, Sathya was attempting to follow a lorry, which managed to cross the underpass through the stagnant water.

However, the doctor failed to cross the pool of water as her car got submerged.

Workers of another lorry came to their rescue and pulled them both from the car. However, they could only save the mother-in-law.

According to the clarification issued by the Railway Department, rainfall began around 7:30 pm as per the Stationmaster of the nearest station and during that time there was no stagnant water in the Railway underpass.

The Railway also said, "The main cause of water stagnation is that the existing culvert on the left side has been blocked by earth filling by a nearby land owner recently to avoid entry of storm water into their cultivation land."

"Also, the account of sudden heavy rainfall on September 17 had caused upper side village storm water to enter into Limited Use Subway (LUS)," they added. (ANI)

