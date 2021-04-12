  1. Sify.com
  4. Doctor, male nurse held in Gujarat's Vadodara for black marketing of Remedisivir

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Apr 12th, 2021, 23:30:07hrs
Representative Image

Vadodra (Gujarat) [India], April 12 (ANI): Vadodra Police on Monday arrested a doctor and a male nurse for their involvement in black marketing of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir.

"Vadodara police had received information that a doctor is involved in black marketing of Remdesivir injections and selling them on a higher price," Vimal Gamit, ACP, Vadodra Police.
He was selling Remdesivir injections, having Rs 2,500 as MRP, for a higher price of Rs 6,500, according to police.
"Based on this information, the police called the doctor posing as a relative of a patient and expressed the urgency of the injection. The deal was finalised and a place was fixed for the transaction. The police nabbed him there," the police officer added.
Upon questioning, the doctor revealed the name of a male nurse, Rahul Wadand, who was also working in connivance with the doctor.
The police arrested him by laying a similar trap.
Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19.
The Centre on Sunday prohibited exports of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the COVID-19 situation in the country improves. (ANI)

