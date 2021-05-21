Doctors at AIIMS Patna demand Covid beds, threaten stir

Patna, May 21 (IANS) Resident doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, threatened to go on an indefinite strike from May 24 if the hospital administration did not reserve 20 beds for them.

The doctors say they are working in the middle of a pandemic and chances of infection cannot be ruled out. Hence, they are demanding quality treatment in case any of the doctors get infected during the duty period.