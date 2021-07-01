Doctors' Day: WHO lauds tireless efforts of healthcare workers amid COVID-19

New Delhi [India] July 1 (ANI): On the occasion of Doctors' Day on Thursday, World Health Organisation Regional Director (South-East Asia) Dr Poonal Khetrapal Singh expressed gratitude to health care workers for working tirelessly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



"Globally, countless lives have been saved - thanks to our healthcare and frontline workers who have continued to work day and night for over 18 months, responding to the pandemic and also providing other essential services," Singh said.

The WHO regional director also expressed her condolences to the families of those healthcare workers who had succumbed to the pandemic.

"We have unfortunately lost many of our health workers to the pandemic. To these brave hearts, their families and our health workforce, WHO salutes you. Your commitment and duty are legendary" Dr Poonal Khetrapal added.

"WHO will continue to work with countries to invest in health workforce strengthening, to protect their occupational health and safety and embrace health workforce innovations that enhance health equity. WHO stands in solidarity with all health workers, everywhere," Dr Singh said. (ANI)

