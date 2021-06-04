  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 'Doctors need protection from Covid as well as BJP govt's callousness'

'Doctors need protection from Covid as well as BJP govt's callousness'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Jun 4th, 2021, 13:20:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Days after a doctor in Karnataka was brutally thrashed by a mob, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the doctors not only need protection from the Covid-19 but also the BJP government's callousness.

"Doctors need protection from coronavirus as well as BJP governments' callousness. Save the saviours," he tweeted.

A 50-year-old doctor in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru district was assaulted by a mob allegedly over the death of a six-year-old patient earlier this week. While, in another incident, a doctor posted at a Covid care centre in Assam's Hojai district was mercilessly attacked by a mob including the family members of a deceased Covid patient on Tuesday.

Both, Karnataka and Assam are BJP-ruled states.

--IANS

aks/sdr/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features