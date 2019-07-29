Doctors protest against NMC bill outside AIIMS in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Doctors staged a protest outside All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday over National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

"Around 1500 delegates have got together against the NMC bill. This bill is an anti-public bill for medical education. The authorities have dismissed the Medical Council of India (MCI) which was a recommendatory body for the medical entrance test. Several poor persons also have aspirations to become a doctor. Under the NMC bill, National Exit Test (NEXT) is going to be mandatory before the National Eligibility Test (NEET). This will just create more barriers for a youngster to become a doctor," Dr Rajendra Sharma, National President-elect of IMA said.



"The merit seats have also reduced in the wake of the increase in management or NRI quota seats," he added.

While alleging that many clauses of the bill such as Mid-level practitioner or bridge courses are not acceptable to all the doctors in the country, the protesters termed the bill 'anti-student' and 'anti-poor'.

Moreover, the doctors burnt the bill in various medical colleges as a mark of the protest.

Earlier on July 17, the Union Cabinet approved the NMC Bill, 2019 that provides for the setting up of a medical commission in place of Medical Council of India (MCI) and repeal of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. (ANI)

