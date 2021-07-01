Doctors rendering selfless service: Telangana Guv

The governor conveyed her heartiest wishes to all the doctors saying they have been rendering selfless and relentless services to the mankind.

Hyderabad, July 1 (IANS) Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday greeted doctors on the occasion of the National Doctor's Day.

She said that this is the right occasion to express deep gratitude to all the doctors who as the frontline warriors have been fighting against Covid-19 pandemic to protect the human beings from its clutches.

"Saving patients' lives even at the cost of risking theirs, the brave and committed doctors are in the forefront in saving precious lives of the people. The Covid-19 pandemic has once again reflected the great role that doctors play in our lives," said Tamilisai Soundararajan, who herself is a physician.

The National Doctor's Day is celebrated on July 1 every year in honour of the birth and death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned Physician and the second chief minister of West Bengal.

"This is the appropriate occasion to realise, recognise, respect, revere and thank the doctors for their invaluable services in Telangana and across the country," she added.

The governor called upon people to respect, salute and protect 'our doctors who in turn will protect us and save the precious lives.'

Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao also greeted doctors on the occasion of National Doctor's Day. He said the state government has taken up action programmes to protect the public health and to make the state a healthy Telangana.

He urged the doctors to become part of the health yagna. He appealed to each and every doctor to work for the public health.

"If God gives birth, doctors will give rebirth. Since doctors save lives from the disease and calamities, they are the gods in the physical form," he said.

The CM said services of doctors during the pandemics like Corona are highly appreciable as the doctors often put their own lives to risk saving others. He congratulated each doctor, their family members and those supporting them.

He pointed out that to strengthen medical and health sector, the state has sanctioned more medical colleges and nursing colleges. In every district headquarters, diagnostic centres were opened. Works on new super specialty hospitals have begun. In all the hospitals infrastructure facilities are improved and with the Basti Dawakhanas medical treatment has reached the the common man. Adequate staff was given and salaries of the medical staff were increased, the CM said.

Within a short span of period after formation of the state, 20,000 new posts were sanction for the medical and health department and this itself shows the government's commitment.

The CM said that in future too medical and health sector would be strengthened and funds would never be a constraint. He said the state committed to the welfare of doctors, nurses and other medical staff.

--IANS

ms/in