Documentary on Punjab's fort built in sixth century

Chandigarh, April 17 (IANS) With a view to inspire the younger generation about the glorious historical and cultural heritage of Punjab, senior Advisor to Chief Minister Lt Gen (retd) T.S. Shergill on Saturday virtually released documentary 'The Bathinda Fort' amidst the presence of its Director Harpreet Sandhu.

The advisor said that the documentary film depicts Bathinda Fort, the magnificent historic monument of national importance and the oldest surviving fort in India built around sixth century.

He said the fort has historical relevance as it is related to the first woman Empress of India, Razia Sultan, who was kept as a prisoner in this fort, later she escaped by jumping from a balcony.

"This three-storied structure has been designed purely in Mughal design and is worth paying a visit," said Lt Gen. Shergill, adding the fort is also known as Govindgarh Fort, having a historical relevance with the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, who visited this fort in 1705.

Lt. Gen Shergill, after watching the preview of documentary film, urged people to must watch the documentary that would definitely help boosting tourism as most of people are still unaware of this heritage site in Bathinda town.

Lauding the dedicated efforts of Director Harpreet Sandhu, he said that it is very heartening to see the legal luminary being passionate about helping the state government in promoting history and culture of the state, thus inspiring the youth to get connect with their roots.

Sandhu thanked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Lt Gen Shergill for encouraging him to follow his passion to promote heritage and cultural grandeur of Punjab for the sake of posterity.

--IANS

vg/rs