Doda in J-K receives fresh snowfall

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): A thick layer of the white blanket of snow covered the higher reaches of hills in Doda on Sunday wee hours as the region received fresh snowfall.

With this, the temperature in the area dropped further.

Ishtiaq Ahmed Dev, a resident, told ANI: "With the latest snowfall, we hope to have sufficient water for the summer. Most of roads are closed due to snowfall. There is no power too."



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain/snow at places in Jammu and Kashmir on January 6. (ANI)

