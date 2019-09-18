Does BJP gets funding from spas in Delhi? DCW chief

Responding to her comments, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said her remarks were part of "dirty politics" and asked her why she was not concerned about the spas in last five years.

Citing media reports, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said the South MCD had issued an advisory on the spa centers. "But there was news in the media that after the intervention of some senior leaders of Delhi BJP, South Delhi Municipal Corporation is not issuing this advisory".

Expressing displeasure, she asked who are the people who do not want to allow the action on the sex rackets.

She said the leadership of Delhi BJP should answer these questions: "Name of the leader who is troubled by the proceedings on the spa? How many spas does the leader of BJP Delhi have? Does BJP Delhi get its funding from these spas? What does tourism have to do with spas? Does BJP want to make Delhi Bangkok? and which BJP leader got a call from a big spa owner? What is their link? Is there any video of a leader like Chinmayanand who is scared?" When asked for comments, Tiwari said she is accusing the BJP to defame the party. "Such an accusation is dirty and cheap. Look at the timings. The elections are coming. If she was this concerned over the issue, why nothing was done in the last five years when they were in power. Just before the elections, she is making these cheap remarks. They should look at the character of the BJP. This is being done to defame us," Tiwari said. Maliwal has been raiding the spa centres in Delhi since last few weeks. "Four FIRs have been registered in Delhi for sex racket cases and many girls have been rescued. A large number of condoms and obscene menus were seized from these spa centres," she told media. Maliwal had expressed "displeasure over the prostitution rackets being run in the name of spa centres". She said that the MCD should improve its functioning and take stern action against the sex rackets running the spa, and direct them to immediately stop the sex rackets in spas across Delhi. "We have inspected many spa centers in the past, we have busted the sex racket. Many spas were running even without a licence. These spa centers cannot run without the connivance of Delhi Police and MCD. SDMC was asked to issue an advisory for the spa centres but now after the intervention of the leaders of Delhi BJP, they are also apparently withdrawing it," she added.