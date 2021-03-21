Does Delhi want elected govt or LG's rule? AAP challenges BJP for debate

The AAP has been at loggerheads with BJP after Central government has introduced the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill that aims to give overarching power to the Lt Governor. The city's ruling party also launched a stir on Wednesday against the Centre's move and announced that it will continue with a protest campaign across the city to explain the difference between an elected government and an appointed Lt Governor.

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday challenged Delhi's BJP unit for an open debate over who should reign over the national capital.

Bhardwaj, at a press conference on Sunday, said: "Centre is trying to bring a new law by completely bypassing the elected government of Delhi. The Jan Sangh has fought to make Delhi a separate state for years after independence. We believed that at least the Delhi BJP will understand the seriousness of this matter."

BJP in-charge of Delhi Baijayant Panda on Saturday told the media that the party will go door-to-door and tell people of the city that giving the reigns of governance in the hands of the Centre and the LG will benefit the people of the national capital.

In response to that, Bharadwaj said: "I challenge BJP state president Adesh Gupta to choose a constituency of his choice in Delhi and send his party's volunteers house-to-house to explain them how the rule of LG is better than the AAP government. I challenge him for an open debate that should be held in that constituency."

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 15 this year and amends certain powers and responsibilities of the Legislative Assembly and the Lt Governor.

--IANS

pd/sdr/