Does Rahul have courage to apologize to PM after SC verdict on Rafale: Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday questioned whether Rahul Gandhi has the courage to apologize to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Supreme Court dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case.

"Now, after the #RafaleVerdict by the Supreme Court, everything is crystal clear and it smashes every lie being spread during Lok Sabha 2019 elections by INC. Does Rahul Gandhi have the magnanimity to accept the truth and apologise PM @narendramodi Ji & entire Nation?" Fadnavis tweeted from his official handle.The Supreme Court, earlier today dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case passed on December 14, 2018, upholding the 36 Rafale jets deal.A three-judge bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph passed the order on a batch of petitions seeking review of its December 14, 2018 verdict which had upheld purchase of 36 Rafale jets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government from France.The apex court had then dismissed petitions seeking court-monitored probe into alleged irregularities in the procurement of jets by asserting that there was "no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the deal". It had also said that it was not their job to go into the issue of pricing of the fighter planes. (ANI)