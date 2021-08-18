Doesn't hold any view on Taliban's capture of Afghanistan, says All India Muslim Personal Law Board

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday refuted some media reports that it hailed the Taliban's capture of Afghanistan.



"All India Muslim Personal Law Board has neither expressed any view nor given any statement on Taliban and the recent political situation of Afghanistan. Opinion of some Board members has been portrayed as Board's stand by few media channels and wrong things are being attributed to the Board," tweeted AIMPLB.

This came after AIMPLB member Sajjad Nomani praised the Taliban for capturing Afghanistan and calling the outfit 'history-makers'.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq had supported the regime change in Afghanistan and said that the Taliban is fighting for the freedom of their country and Afghan people want freedom under its leadership.

"When India was under British rule, our country fought for freedom. Now Taliban wants to free their country and run it. Taliban is a force that did not allow even strong countries like Russia and US to settle in their country," Barq told ANI.

Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. Taliban leaders have been discussing future government plans in Doha after gaining control of Kabul.

Panic has gripped the Afghan capital as people fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule and the threat of reprisal killings.

Soon after the terror group claimed control over the Afghan capital, several countries evacuated their diplomatic personnel from the country, and thousands of people flocked to the Kabul airport in a desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Taliban had ruled Afghanistan from 1996 until 2001 and in those five years, they imposed Sharia Islamic law in the country, introducing punishments in line with their strict interpretation of the law - publically executing convicted murderers and adulterers and carrying out amputations of those found guilty of theft. Men were required to grow beards and women had to wear the all-covering hijab.

