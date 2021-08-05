Dogri poet Padma Sachdev no more

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Considered the first modern poet of Dogri language, Padma Sachdev (81), originally from Jammu passed away on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Known for catapulting Dogri poetry to new heights, Sachdev, recipient of almost all major literary awards including the Sahitya Akademi award for her poetry book 'Meri Kavita, Mere Geet', Padma Shri and the Saraswati Samman for her autobiography 'Boond Bawri', received the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship for lifetime achievement. Not just Dogri, she wrote poems, short stories and novels in Hindi too.