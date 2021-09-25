  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Dombivli gang rape case: Victim discharged from Govt hospital in Thane

Dombivli gang rape case: Victim discharged from Govt hospital in Thane

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Sep 26th, 2021, 00:30:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Thane Police on Saturday informed that the survivor who was hospitalised after being allegedly gang-raped in the Dombivli area of Maharashtra recently, has been discharged.

On September 23, Thane Police registered a case against 33 people for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, several times over a period of 9-months, in the Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane district.
In a statement, police said 28 of the 33 accused have been arrested.
Police informed that of the 28 arrested accused, two were minors and have been sent to a juvenile correctional facility in Bhiwandi.
Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features