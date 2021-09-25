Dombivli gang rape case: Victim discharged from Govt hospital in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Thane Police on Saturday informed that the survivor who was hospitalised after being allegedly gang-raped in the Dombivli area of Maharashtra recently, has been discharged.



On September 23, Thane Police registered a case against 33 people for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, several times over a period of 9-months, in the Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane district.

In a statement, police said 28 of the 33 accused have been arrested.

Police informed that of the 28 arrested accused, two were minors and have been sent to a juvenile correctional facility in Bhiwandi.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

