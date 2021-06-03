Dominican judge says Choksi must answer illegal entry charge

A High Court ruled moments ago that Choksi be brought before a local magistrate, reported Antigua News Room.Choksi was charged with illegal entry by Justice Bernie Stephenson in Dominica, he was never brought before the court.The matter was brought before the court on Monday and after deliberations for just over 3 hours, the judge ruled that the application of habeas corpus be adjourned until 9 am Thursday, reported Antigua News Room.Choski is currently at the China friendship hospital. He came to the court on a wheelchair.Earlier, Associates Times reported citing sources that Choksi's brother, who is also a bank defaulter, has allegedly promised election funding to Dominica's Leader of the Opposition Lennox Linton in exchange for pushing Mehul's abduction theory.The sources said Chetan Chinu Bhai Choksi had met Linton on May 30, where they discussed several aspects related to Mehul Choksi's arrest and agreed on the commitment that in exchange for token money and promise of election donation, the opposition leader will press the matter in Parliament.They also confirmed to Associates Times that Chetan disclosed during the conversation that Mehul had reached Dominica on his own, but they require the assistance of the opposition to tackle the matter in court and against the Dominica government to make them believe that he was abducted by Antiguan and Indian police.Sources said Chetan gave Linton token money of USD 200,000 and promised him more than a million-dollar of financial assistance in the upcoming general elections, in exchange Linton would issue statements favouring Mehul.However, in an exclusive interview with ANI, Linton denied the allegations, claiming that he has never known or met Chetan Choksi."I don't know Chetan Choksi, I have never seen Chetan Choksi. I've never spoken to or with Chetan Choksi, I think there is an online story coming from a publication called Something times, I've never seen this website. I think this publication must be associated with passport selling friends of some of these governments in the region," he told ANI.He also said the report was a 'total lie' and there was absolutely no truth to it, adding that he had no private residence in Marigot, as it was blown away by a hurricane and that he was not even present in Marigot on May 30, as suggested by Associates Times.Calling the report an 'absolute garbage', Linton said the political opposition in Dominica had no contacts with Mehul Choksi, his agents or his associates.Meanwhile, the fugitive diamantaire's lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said on Wednesday said that Choksi was kidnapped, didn't go to Dominica of his own free will and added that the only question in front of the Dominican court is where he entered Dominica illegally or not and whether the local police has the right to keep him in custody.Aggarwal said that according to Dominican law, any arrested accused has to be presented before the court in 72 hours and added that because Choki was not presented in court within the prescribed time, the court has ordered to produce him before the magistrate at 4 pm (Dominica time). (ANI)