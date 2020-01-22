Don't follow Jinnah's path, don't threaten 'Bharat', says Giriraj Singh to Owaisi

New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday said that AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi should not try to threaten "Bharat" and must not follow the path shown by Mohammad Ali Jinnah.



"Mughals and Muslims have ruled for 800 years. They were looters. Don't try to threaten Bharat. Don't follow the path of Jinnah, Bharatvanshi has now awakened," said Giriraj Singh while speaking to ANI.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi had reportedly remarked that "No one has the right to ask Muslims to prove citizenship as we ruled this country for 800 years".

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

