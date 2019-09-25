Don't repeat 1971 mistake, Rajnath warns Pak

"Pakistan in 1971 split into two nations, and Bangladesh was formed. Now, I say that do not repeat the mistake, or else it must think of the fate of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK)," he said.

Singh was speaking at a programme organised here at the birthplace of Pt Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 103rd birth anniversary. "So far, we have not attacked the sovereignty of Pakistan. When our air force carried out an air strike on Balakot, we kept in mind that their army should not be attacked. But Pakistan is not mending its ways and if it continues with its mistakes, then anything can happen and things may change", he warned again.

He asked the people if they felt proud to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Howdy Modi gala in Houston, US, adding he compared the PM with Swami Vivekananda and said that before Modi, the great seer brought laurels in Chicago by reminding the world of the glory of Indian culture.