Don't repeat Kargil misadventure: Gen Rawat to Pak

Drass (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): As India commemorated 20 years of Kargil conflict, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday warned Pakistan to never attempt a repeat of the "misadventure".

Speaking at a ceremony for commemoration of 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas here, he said, "My warning to Pakistan is do not ever attempt such a misadventure any time, in the future. Anywhere, anytime do not think of it."

"It was a big misadventure undertaken by the Pakistan army in 1999. They did not appreciate the will and the intent of the Indian political establishment and the Indian armed forces that we will never allow them to succeed," he said.Referring to the advantageous position Pakistani infiltrators occupied during the Kargil war Rawat said, "No matter what heights they capture the Indian army will always get back to them and recapture those heights. This was evident during the Kargil war in 1999."Commenting on the question of Pakistan's denial about its involvement in Pulwama terror attack, Rawat said, "We are aware of the truth. So we are not carried away by any statement. The truth is known to us. Our intelligence agencies have given ample proof about what had happened in Pulwama."When asked about manufacture of arms in India, Rawat said, "Make in India has already commenced. Guns, Helicopters being manufactured in India. We are also looking for ammunitions manufacturing in India. Now AK 203 with a joint venture with Russia will be manufactured in Amethi...We will be happy if anyone willing to share technologies with us. I would say they will be gainer as we have a huge market here. Once a weapon is tested here by the Indian army, it gets world famous."On being asked about infiltration after Balakot Air Strike, Rawat said, "Infiltration has come down because of two reasons one is because our troops are sitting alert and we have also inducted additional forces to strengthen the counter-infiltration grid.""So the Pakistan army and terrorists across understand if they come anywhere near the LoC they will only have to come back to recover the body," he added. (ANI)