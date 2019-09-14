Don't use PoK citizens as 'cannon fodder': Northern Army Commander cautions Pakistan

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh on Saturday cautioned Pakistan against using civilians of PoK as "cannon fodder".

"There have been efforts by Pakistan and lot of rhetoric is there from the past couple of days that they want to instigate the civilians, locals in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to come close to Line of Control (LoC) and even attempt to cross that. However, I would like to caution Pakistan not to use the civilians of PoK as cannon fodder because Indian Army is very clear, should there be any attempts at violating LoC they shall be responded to very effectively," Singh said.



He continued, "There will be casualties on other side and then the responsibility lies on Pakistan and its Army."

Singh said that Pakistan should keep a check on the activities of their civilians and ensure that they should not come close to the LoC.

"The situation along LOC is under our control. By our calibrated and proactive approach, we have been able to attain complete moral ascendency over the enemy but unfortunately Pakistan and its Army to cross the LOC and try to create a disturbance," he added.

Singh also said that the Indian Army has a very effective robust counter-terrorism grid which has been able to ensure stability in the hinterland.

"They are also carrying out ceasefire violations, all the infiltration attempts along LoC have been foiled by our multilayered dynamic counter-infiltration grid. We a have very effective robust counter-terrorism grid which has been able to ensure stability in the hinterland," he said.

The Northern Commander visited forward posts of LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

