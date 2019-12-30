Don't vote us if we have not done work: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) With the Delhi Assembly elections just round the corner, the political duel between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over illegal colonies and other issues has intensified.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a townhall meeting, third in a row, at Durgapuri Chowk, here on Monday, said, "In the last 70 years no Chief Minister could gather courage to say that vote us only if we have done work."

Ridiculing the BJP charge-sheet that described the AAP's five-year rule as based on lies and betrayal, the AAP in a tweet under Kejriwal's name said, "I request the BJP to send its suggestions, we will incorporate them into our manifesto."

Earlier during the day, the BJP tweeted that its charge-sheet established that the AAP government was a story of lies and betrayal. "You promised illegal colonies in Delhi will be regularised. In five years, despite several directions from the Supreme Court you didn't make even a single map." The AAP, which has identified key issues, like regularisation of illegal colonies, women's security and building concrete houses for slum dwellers, to be raised during elections, has cornered the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) that is under the Centre over illegal colonies' regularisation and sought clarification on the information on its website. "In the name of regularising illegal colonies in Delhi, the BJP has cheated lakhs of people. The people of these colonies will teach the BJP a lesson at the polls. Without registry, how will the BJP give ownership (to residents)", said senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh. Kejriwal asked the people to get street lights installed on the wall of their houses and the Delhi government would foot the power bill. Due to space crunch and multiplicity of municipal authorities, the Delhi government has faced challenges in installing 2.1 lakh street lights, which would have a major bearing on women security.