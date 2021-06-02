Donald Trump communication platform shuts down in less than a month after launch

New York [US], June 3 (ANI): Former US President Donald Trump communication platform, a blog called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" was shut down in less than one month after its launch.



Jason Miller, a senior aide to Trump confirmed to CNN that the page had been scrubbed.

Miller told CNBC that the page "will not be returning."

"It was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on," Miller said.

Those who attempt to visit the page are now greeted with a web form asking for their contact information to receive updates through email or text message, reported CNN.

The blog, called "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," was launched May 4 and came months after the former President had been banned from Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR).

At the time, the page was billed as a platform by which Trump could speak directly to his supporters, reported CNN.

Fox News, which first reported that Trump had started the blog, dubbed it a "new communications platform."

But late last month, Trump disputed Fox's framing in a statement.

"This is meant to be a temporary way of getting my thoughts and ideas out to the public without the Fake News spin, but the website is not a platform," he said.

After being banned from social media platforms including Facebook, the former President launched the communication platform on the eve of a decision by Facebook's oversight board about whether to allow him back onto the social networking site. (ANI)

