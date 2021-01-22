'Donkey march' in Patna against 'Tandav'

Patna, Jan 22 (IANS) Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) took out a "donkey protest" against the controversial Amazon Prime web series "Tandav" in the Bihar capital.

The unique agitation came after Paswan's recent remarks that such "web series create division in the society".

A dozen supporters of the LJP put photographs of actor Saif Ali Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar, around the neck of the animals with "deshdrohi" (traitor) and "Hindu virodhi" (anti-Hindu) written on them.