Don't agree with Home Minister's take on Mysuru gang rape case: Bommai

"I will not agree with his statements. I have directed him to clarify the issue. He has made those statements while reacting to the criticism by the opposition parties and I don't agree with his statements," he said.

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday stated that he does not agree with the statements of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on the Mysuru gang rape case.

Jnanendra has said that the gang rape has taken place in Mysuru and opposition Congress is "raping him" in the state capital. He also said that the girl should not have gone to such a lonely place late in the evening.

Bommai also directed the police department to report to him directly on the gang-rape case. "I have spoken to ADGP Pratap Reddy, who is heading the investigation and told him to consider the case seriously. The same has been communicated to the state police chief," he said.

The police are in touch with the victim, her male friend and their parents. The investigation is being conducted on the available information. "Our government considers such incidents with at most seriousness," he added.

--IANS

mka/vd